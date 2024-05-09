Wright Patt Medical Center named among safest military hospitals

Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm, the agency said last week.

The ratings came from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that advocates for improved patient safety in health care.

“We commend all of our health care teams for their unwavering commitment to high reliability and excellence,” Dr. Paul Cordts, the chief medical officer for DHA, said in a statement.

The nine hospitals that received an “A” grade are:

96th Medical Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas

Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado

Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas

Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty, North Carolina

Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

DHA said it is the first federal health system to participate in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program.

“We’re humbled at everyone’s enthusiastic participation across our health care system,” said Cordts, who also serves as DHA’s deputy assistant director for medical affairs. “The quality and safety assurance measures and improvement initiatives that are in place ensure that we’re providing the best care possible for our beneficiaries.

The 944,000-square-foot hospital has a staff of about 2,200. The Wright-Patt Medical Center is the Air Force’s second largest hospital.