Wright Patt explores new ‘intergovernmental support’ pacts with Wright State, local council

For example, Wright State recently inked an agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory to share space at the university’s Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration building, the first pact of its kind in the Dayton area.

Crafting that agreement was a lengthy process that required the involvement of multiple government offices, said Greg Sample, Wright State’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

“What we’re told is that with an IGSA (intergovernmental service agreement), let’s say we’d like to do that again with (another) building in the future, all it requires is his signature,” Sample said, referring to Col. Christopher Meeker, the 88th Air Base Wing commander and installation commander at Wright-Patterson. “It keeps everything at the local level.”

“I hope we get to the point, before I leave here, where we kind of have a list” of ways to work together, Meeker said at Wednesday’s COG meeting, held at Dayton Development Coalition offices in Dayton.

COG communities have always sought to work with base leaders. But the formation of the council streamlines and formalizes that work, with the ability to create regulations, pass Tax Increment Financing districts and more.

In April 2022, the COG hired Matrix Design Group, based in Crofton, Md., to create plans that guide development and municipal operations around Wright-Patterson.

The council last year received a federal grant of about $350,000 to develop a “compatibility use” plan for shepherding development around the sprawling base, located in Greene County’s northwestern corner — and close to several quickly growing communities, including Fairborn, Beavercreek, Huber Heights and others.

Communities around any Air Force base are asked to keep military aviation in mind when approving structures and development. From Kettering to Clark County, there have been height restrictions for permanent and temporary structures for years for that very reason.

At 6 p.m. this evening, the COG will host an open-house at Spark-Fairborn, 305 W. Main St., Fairborn, to give the public a chance to learn more about the plan.