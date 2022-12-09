With NOVASTAR contract in hand, defense contractor expands in Beavercreek

The expansion of Epsilon C5I Inc. is fueled not only by the NASIC “NOVASTAR” contract, but by a 2.481%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority this week.

Epsilon expects to create 200 full-time positions, generating $25 million in new annual payroll and retaining $375,000 in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion, the state of Ohio announced.