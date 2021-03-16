Will the Ohio House expel ex-speaker charged in $60M bribery scheme?

The subsidies authorized in House Bill 6 were to be paid by all electric customers across Ohio, including the Miami Valley.

Calls for Householder’s immediate removal from office were hushed by the argument that a lawmaker could only be expelled once; Householder was running unopposed for reelection. But when the House kicked off the new legislative session Jan. 4, no vote was held.

House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, who asked Householder to resign, has had little to say when reporters asked him for updates on the expulsion question.

While Householder has yet to go to trial, two of his associates — political strategist Jeff Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes — submitted guilty pleas in October. Generation Now, one of the political non-profits used as a conduit, submitted a guilty plea in February.

Additionally, FirstEnergy Corp. fired chief executive Chuck Jones and other top executives and terminated half a dozen lobbyists.

Last week, state Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, who has repeatedly defended Householder, said: “Let’s start with the false insinuation that there was anything corrupt in this chamber about the passage of House Bill 6. I don’t think we had a representative Longstreth in this chamber when we voted on House Bill 6. And we didn’t have a representative Cespedes either. And there was no representative Generation Now either. Those are the three people and entities that have pleaded guilty.”

While Householder has been indicted, Seitz suggested that federal prosecutors are uncertain about the strength of their case because U.S. District Court has delayed proceedings.

The court has found the case is complex and that the defense needs more time to review case documents.