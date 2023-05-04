Wilberforce, Central State set graduations for next two weekends

Ohio’s two historically Black universities, Wilberforce University and Central State University, will celebrate their 2023 commencements this weekend and next weekend.
Wilberforce will celebrate the 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 10 a.m. at Wilberforce’s Alumni Multiplex. During the 2023 commencement, Wilberforce will recognize the alumni who received their degrees 50 years ago in 1973. Wilberforce is a private university.
Former state Rep. Stephanie Howse-D, who served from 2015 to 2021 in House District 11, which includes parts of Cleveland and Garfield Heights, will give the keynote address. Howse is now a Cleveland City Council member.
Central State, Ohio’s only historically Black public university, will hold 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 13 at McPherson Stadium on Central State’s campus beginning at 9 a.m.
Over 500 Central State students will receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, and the John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture, Central State said. This is the first class of students graduating with an MBA from Central State, according to the university.
Michael Eric Dyson, a professor, writer, and prominent media personality, and Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, president Emeritus, Central State University, will be awarded honorary doctorate degrees during the ceremony. Dyson will be speaking during the ceremony.
The CSU commencement will also broadcast live-stream on Facebook Live.
