COVID-19 vaccines: What to know about medical conditions that qualify for a vaccine

Vicky Knisley-Henry, with Miami County Public Health, said the health department also has not required anyone to provide documentation for any of the previous conditions and will not have to provide anything for their appointment.

Suffoletto emphasized that people younger than 40 can seek a vaccine now if they have one of those qualifying conditions.

For Public Health & Dayton & Montgomery County, registration opens Friday for their upcoming vaccination clinics for those 40 and older or with a qualifying medical condition or occupation.

Additionally, starting March 29, everyone 16 and older qualifies to seek a vaccine regardless of occupation or medical condition.

The Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County vaccine site is already administering more than 7,000 does a week — sometimes 3,000 a day. Suffoletto said the clinic will need to move sometime in April to another large site because the Dayton Convention Center will be closing for renovations. The new location has not yet been selected but an announcement will be made when a new site is officially decided.