BreakingNews
Rapid Fired Pizza in Springfield looking for new owner operator

What issues are important to you in deciding who to vote for in the March 19 primary? Take our survey

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

In addition to a host of consequential candidates and ballot issues on the local level, this year’s March 19 primary election will set the stage for which candidates will face off in November for president as well as races to represent our region in the Statehouse and U.S. Congress and Senate.

ExploreElection 2024: Ballots shaping up for March primary

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are committed to focusing on the issues as we cover this year’s elections. We want to know what issues matter most to you, our readers. We will use this information to help guide our coverage and decide what questions to ask candidates for state and federal office.

Take our survey below:

In Other News
1
Miami County officials urge Huber Heights not to approve land...
2
Ohio program aims to remove, destroy toxic firefighting foam
3
Tudor’s Biscuit World closes in Fairborn
4
Ohio lawmakers want to resume executions using nitrogen gas
5
East Palestine train wreck, one year later

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top