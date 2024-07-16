What happens to JD Vance’s U.S. Senate seat in Ohio if Trump wins in November?

With former President Donald Trump’s decision to add U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, to his November ticket, Ohio faces a possible task of first temporarily and then permanently replacing the Cincinnati Republican in the United States Senate.
Vance, a Middletown native, assumed office in 2023 after prevailing in a crowded Republican primary and subsequently defeating Democrat Tim Ryan with 53% of the vote in 2022, boosted by the endorsement of Trump. His current term expires in early 2029, but a victory this November would require the senator to resign from his post before being sworn in as the next vice president in January 2025.
The order of operations for what would follow is outlined in the Seventeenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which reads: “When vacancies happen in the representation of any State in the Senate, the executive authority of such State shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies: Provided, That the legislature of any State may empower the executive thereof to make temporary appointments until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct.”
Ohio law demands that such a vacancy “shall be filled forthwith by appointment by the governor who may appoint some suitable person having the necessary qualifications for senator.” In this scenario, if Trump and Vance were to win, the appointee would need to be picked nearly immediately after Vance’s resignation and would be guaranteed the job on a temporary basis until at least December 15, 2025.
Ohio law then demands that voters get the chance to permanently pick a replacement at the next regular state election that occurs at least 180 days after the appointment. In this scenario, presuming a Trump and Vance victory, that election would be in November 2026. The winner of that election would then serve the remainder of the term.
When contacted Monday by this news organization, a spokesperson for DeWine said the governor’s office would likely hold off on commenting on Vance’s possible replacement or the timeline until such action is necessary.
