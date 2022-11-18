springfield-news-sun logo
X

WATCH: Three tips to choose what type of life insurance policy is right for you

Local News
35 minutes ago
Local experts break down the ways you can navigate different life insurance policy needs

Jose “Rafi” Rodriguez, owner of Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions, offers advice on how to navigate the different options of life insurance policies. He explains how to evaluate your short-term and long-term needs, and whether other obligations in your life should be covered by a life insurance policy.

Watch the rest of our Virtual Event Series: November 2022, where we sat down with local experts to discuss the myths around dietary supplements, what is an internist physician, options with life insurance, and the sale-leaseback option for your home. You can watch the entire video by clicking here.

For more information on In Your Prime, special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time – sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter here.

In Other News
1
WATCH: How water aerobics can help you manage joint pain during...
2
WATCH: Internist physicians and how they can help you as you age
3
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure...
4
Ohio lawmakers consider medical marijuana, gun crimes and voting...
5
COVID cases, hospitalizations drop for 2nd straight week in Ohio
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top