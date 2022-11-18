WATCH: Three tips to choose what type of life insurance policy is right for you

Jose “Rafi” Rodriguez, owner of Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions, offers advice on how to navigate the different options of life insurance policies. He explains how to evaluate your short-term and long-term needs, and whether other obligations in your life should be covered by a life insurance policy.
Watch the rest of our Virtual Event Series: November 2022, where we sat down with local experts to discuss the myths around dietary supplements, what is an internist physician, options with life insurance, and the sale-leaseback option for your home. You can watch the entire video by clicking here.
For more information on In Your Prime, special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time – sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter here.