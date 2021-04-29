X

WATCH: Columbus Blue Jackets players struggle to pronounce area city

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Nick Foligno (71), center Boone Jenner (38) and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Nick Foligno (71), center Boone Jenner (38) and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Sports | 59 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Hockey players from the Columbus Blue Jackets found themselves tongue-tied as they struggled to pronounce the name of a Logan County city.

Boone Jenner, Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Cam Atkinson and Joonas Korpisalo attempted to pronounce Bellefontaine as part of the team’s Mike’s Hard Lemonade Ohio Pronunciation series.

ExploreSewell or Chase? NFL Draft decision finally here for Bengals

The players got creative with their pronunciations, from “Bella-fon-tay” to “Belle-fon-tain”. Despite some getting close, no one managed to say Bellefontaine correctly.

“We should’ve gave Tex a crack at this Ohio pronunciation,” the team joked in a tweet, referring to another player, French-native Alexandre Texier.

The team has also struggled to pronounce some of Ohio’s harder to say locations, including Celina and Cuyahoga.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.