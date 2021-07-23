Wapakoneta mayor indicted on more than a dozen corruption charges

An Auglaize County grand jury indicted Stinebaugh on eight counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, eight counts of conflict of interest and one count of theft in office, according to court records.

He is accused of entering into contracts with family members and business partner while serving as mayor, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Stinebaugh is also accused of having the city pay for a sewer line on a property being developed by his private company.