springfield-news-sun logo
X

Voter Guide: A look at all the area’s contested election races

The Montgomery County Board of Elections, held the public test of the election equipment and system Wednesday, Oct. 20, that will be used for the Nov. 2 general election. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
The Montgomery County Board of Elections, held the public test of the election equipment and system Wednesday, Oct. 20, that will be used for the Nov. 2 general election. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
Oct 21, 2021

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers of the contested races that will be decided by Nov. 2.

Additional election stories and resources can be found at:

>> DaytonDailyNews.com/elections

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

In Other News
1
BMW reboots its EV line with iX/i4 models: Big grilles, big screens
2
Showers today could include damaging winds
3
To beat inflation, defeat pandemic, some observers say
4
Ohio’s new school COVID guidelines focus on keeping more people in...
5
County auditors push to expand property tax exemption for seniors
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top