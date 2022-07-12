springfield-news-sun logo
VIDEO: What is the Greater West Dayton Incubator?

Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator, talks about the work the incubator does.

The University of Dayton and Black business leaders launched the Greater West Dayton Incubator last year, said Whitney Barkley, director.

The incubator is part of UD and has an office at 1105 W. Third St. and a satellite office at The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade in downtown Dayton.

The incubator provides informational programing to assist entrepreneurs with things like business plans, a micro-lending program, an incubator fellowship for minority-owned businesses and a free boot camp and mentorship program for entrepreneurs. The incubator also offers assistance on developing websites and marketing plans, and setting up back office systems, Barkley said.

“We’re working with small businesses to help them legitimize, digitize, and capitalize their business,” she said.

Watch the video above for a look at what the incubator does for the region.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

