VIDEO: Police release body camera footage from Beavercreek Walmart shooting

Beavercreek police have released body camera footage from one of the first officers on the scene of a report of an active shooter at the Walmart at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

The footage shows the officer running to the entrance of the store, asking people where the shooter is, before carefully walking into the store. While he does so, a gunshot can be heard. The officer continues into the back area of the vision center before finding the body of the reported shooter.

Beavercreek police said that the shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, entered the store at around 8:35 p.m. on Monday and opened fire, shooting four people in different parts of the store.

Police said that Jones was found by police with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no responding officers fired their weapons.

Zrinka Dilber, assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI Field Office, said the FBI is assisting Beavercreek police and investigating the shooter’s background, motivation and possible associates.

She encouraged anyone with information on Jones to reach out to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.