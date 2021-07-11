VIDEO AND PHOTOS: ‘The Greatest Show Above Earth’ to headline last day of CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline today’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
Beavercreek High School graduate Maj. Kyle Oliver of Beavercreek will pilot one of the Thunderbird jets as opposing soloist on the last day of the show. The Thunderbirds, known as America’s “ambassadors in blue,” will fly six General Dynamic F-16 Fighting Falcons.
[PHOTOS: Check out the acts from CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show 2021]
Here is the schedule for the show:
- Flag Drop and National Anthem
- US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- U.S. Air Force C-17 Demonstration
- Mike Wiskus with Lucas Oil Airshows
- AeroShell Aerobatic Team
- U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demonstration
- U.S. Navy F-18 Demonstration with Corsair
- CareFlight Helicopter Flyby
- Jacquie B
- Shockwave Jet Truck
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
Credit: