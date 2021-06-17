Vax-a-Million winners to join DeWine for press conference today

The fourth round Vax-a-Million winners will join Gov. Mike DeWine for a press conference at 10 a.m. today.
Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, won $1 million and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, won the full college scholarship.
Fran and I enjoyed talking with Ohio's newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners tonight! Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship, and Suzanne Ward of Findlay won $1 million. We're grateful to them and every other Ohioan who has been vaccinated. https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/Nj1zqDEtKu— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2021
The five-week campaign aims to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The state is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The last drawing is scheduled for Monday. To be eligible, participants must sign up at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. before 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Previous winners of the $1 million prize include Mark Cline of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo and Abbigail Bugenski of Hamilton County. Sara Afaneh of Lorain County, Zoie Vincent of Cuyahoga County and Joseph Costello of Englewood won the scholarships.