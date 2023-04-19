Vandalia woman is fifth Montgomery County Jail inmate death of 2023

Four other jail deaths this year

Steven D. Blackshear, 54, of Dayton, was booked into the jail Jan. 26 and awaiting trial for misdemeanor theft. He died Jan. 29. The coroner’s office said the cause was “intoxication by fentanyl. Atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were contributing conditions.”

Aaron Dixon, 52, who was being held on drug charges since Jan. 9, died on Jan. 13. The coroner’s office said the cause was “Fentanyl and buprenorphine intoxication.”

Amber Goonan, 41, was arrested on charges of drug possession and booked into the jail on Feb. 19. She died on Feb. 24 of “multiple drug intoxication” including fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and others, according to the coroner’s office, with bronchopneumonia as a contributing factor.

19-year-old Isaiah Trammell was arrested on charges of domestic violence on Mar. 13, and died Mar. 16. His cause of death is still pending, the coroner’s office said today.

Coroner’s office records show drug overdoses have been the top cause of death at the jail since 2021.

Montgomery County Jail officials said last month that the jail’s 2023 spike in drug-related deaths is parallel to an increase community-wide. Members of the Montgomery County Jail Coalition said the new run of in-custody deaths “raises a lot of red flags” about the jail’s operations.