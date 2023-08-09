VA sees high volume of PACT Act benefits claims

Today is the final day to apply for retroactive PACT Act benefits, and the Department of Veterans Affairs has been seeing a “high volume” of applications.

The end of the day Wednesday is the deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated one year to Aug. 10, 2022.

If you’re getting an “error” message when attempting to apply online, it’s not a problem, the VA said.

“Due to high volume, some veterans and survivors are receiving error messages when submitting their intent to file PACT Act claims,” the VA says on its web site Wednesday. “If you received one of these messages, don’t worry! We have logged your intent to file and saved your effective date for benefits.”

Veterans are encouraged to keep trying.

Another message from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Wednesday echoed that.

“Despite these messages, every veteran or survivor who received an error message on Aug. 8 while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete,” the message from the Ohio department said.

There’s been an “extremely high call volume” on 1-800-MyVA411, the state department said. Wait times for these calls, which are normally 10 to 30 seconds, have reached 10 to 15 minutes at times throughout the day.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. The law adds more than 20 conditions related to exposures, including high blood pressure, now presumed to be related to military service.

One first step in the application process is to call 1-(800) 827-1000 and mark your intent to file for PACT Act benefits with the Veterans Benefits Administration’s primary customer service number.