U.S. News announces the 2021 Best Cars for Families

The 2021 Best Cars for Families winners have the best combination of safety and reliability ratings, excellent reviews from the automotive press, passenger and cargo space and the features that keep the entire family safe, connected and entertained. Tech features, such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking camera systems and hands-free cargo doors, were considered alongside traditional criteria such as passenger and cargo space.

“Families come in many forms, and with nine different categories to choose from, there’s a Best Cars for Families award winner that will work for any family,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “The award winners have the space, safety and features to satisfy any family, from new parents to parents with new drivers to households that may be welcoming grandparents.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2021 BEST CARS FOR FAMILIES

Best 3-Row SUV for Families: 2021 Kia Telluride

Best Compact SUV for Families: 2021 Toyota RAV4

Best Minivan for Families: 2021 Honda Odyssey

For the full set of winners and finalists, visit https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks?int=top_nav_Cars.

The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the nine automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category.