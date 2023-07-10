Uptick in illegal burning complaints in 6 area counties is concerning for area control agency

The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency has responded in 2023 to an increased number of open burning complaints, which contributes to the overall degradation to air quality, the agency said.

“What we’re actually seeing a lot of are people actually kind of large scale for waste disposal purposes,” said, Eileen Moran, senior manager at RAPCA. “We’re seeing a lot of furniture burning, building materials. We’ve had a couple of tire fires.”

Some of the fires have also been spreading due to weather conditions the region has seen this summer, Moran said.

“We’re seeing a lot of illegal open burning,” Moran said.

The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency oversees Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties. The agency has seen a lot of issue in cities this year.

“In city limits, you cannot burn waste,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County. “That includes yard waste, branches, leaves, grass, or any types of garbage.”

Burning garbage can release toxic chemicals into the air, Suffoletto said.

“It’s going into other people’s yards,” Suffoletto said.

Any type of petroleum product, including even a synthetic fabric or a coating on wood, can release toxic gases, Moran said. Even burning yard or green waste, like sticks or leaves, can release similar compounds, she said. Burning waste can also give off mold or fungus spores, which also pose a heath hazard.

RAPCA will either issue an informational packet or notices of violation if someone is found illegally burning waste. RAPCA did not have an estimate on how many of those notices have gone out, but they said they’ve seen more burnings this summer.

“We issue those fairly routinely,” Moran said.

Only clean, dry, seasoned firewood for recreational or cooking fires less than three feet in diameter and two feet high are allowed for open burning.

RAPCA also recommends avoiding open burnings, even recreational fires, for when the agency issues air quality alerts.

“Even on a small scale, these fires will have an impact on people potentially,” Moran said.

For air quality alerts, visit rapca.org or airnow.gov.

What open burning is never allowed?

Under Ohio law, these materials may not be burned anywhere in the state at any time:

• Garbage—any wastes created in the process of handling, preparing, cooking or consuming food;

• Materials containing rubber, grease and asphalt or made from petroleum, such as tires, cars and auto parts, plastics or plastic-coated wire; and,

• dead animals—unless approved for control of disease by a governing agency.

Other restrictions:

Open burning is not allowed when air pollution warnings, alerts, or emergencies are in effect. Fires cannot obscure visibility for roadways, railroad tracks, or air fields. No wastes generated off the premises may be burned. For example, a tree trimming contractor may not haul branches and limbs to another site to burn.

For more information, contact that Ohio EPA at (614) 644-2270 or visit epa.ohio.gov/openburning.