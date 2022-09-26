UPDATE: Ohio Task Force 1 traveling to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is predicted to hit the Tampa Bay and possibly Miami and the southern tip of Florida Wednesday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday for the Florida Keys and other counties on the peninsula. On Saturday, he updated it to include the entire state. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in the state and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

A surge of up to 8 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain is predicted to hit the Tampa area, AP reported.

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Saturday as a Type III team with Virginia Task Force 1 and Virginia Task Force 2 for the incoming storm that increased in strength.

“Everyone is healthy, in good spirits, and ready to do good work for the impacted area,” Task Force Leader Jack Reall said.