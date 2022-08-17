University of Dayton expects to maintain record enrollment when classes begin Monday

“UD continues its momentum of enrolling talented and an increasingly diverse array of students, due to our long tradition of providing the highest quality residential learning experience, and increasingly due to our newest programs such as the UD Sinclair Academy and the Flyer Promise Scholars,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management, in a statement.

More than 19% of the new students are from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, according to UD, and about 9% are the first in their families to attend college. About 17% of the new student body is eligible for the federal Pell Grant, which helps students from low-income backgrounds pay for college.