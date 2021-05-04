UD to graduate record number of students on Saturday

During its graduation ceremonies on Saturday, the University of Dayton expects to give out a record number of degrees.
Overall, UD expects to confer approximately 2,150 degrees this weekend, eclipsing last year’s mark of approximately 2,100. The undergraduate mark exceeds the 1,513 degrees conferred in May 2018, according to the university.
UD says about 1,670 undergraduates will receive degrees, including the first Flyer Promise Scholars, 40 students from local high schools who were helped through UD with significant scholarships, grants and assistance, along with other support.
UD is holding six in-person ceremonies at UD Arena to confer the degrees and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Cleaning will occur between ceremonies. Students are limited to four guests who are required to wear masks and have assigned, ticketed seating.
Students will not process into the arena. There will be minimal interaction between staff and students and there will be no handshakes.
The School of Law (1-2:30 p.m.) and all other graduate programs (6-7:30 p.m.) will graduate in separate ceremonies Friday, May 7. The College of Arts and Sciences, UD’s largest school, will hold two ceremonies at 9-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Students in the schools of Education and Health Sciences and Engineering will graduate together 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9. School of Business Administration students will graduate 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday. ROTC will hold its commissioning at noon Saturday.
Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. May 8 in the UD Arena. Tickets for limited seating also will be required and registration information will be forthcoming. Livestreaming is available on the UD Campus Ministry YouTube Page.
All ceremonies will be streamed live. Head to UD’s YouTube page for more information.