UD student killed at Astroworld music festival in Houston

Information on a campus memorial service and funeral arrangements for Franco are pending.

UD also is mourning the death of another student who died this week in a separate incident.

Parker Spindle, 21, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died Wednesday in Grand Rapids. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences.

A visitation and celebration of life for Spindle will be held Tuesday at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, with visitation at 2 p.m. and the celebration of life at 4 p.m.

UD said campus ministers, the dean of students, housing and residence life and counseling staff are available.