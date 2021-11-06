UD student killed at Astroworld music festival in Houston

A University of Dayton student was one of the eight people killed while attending the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas,
Franco Patino, a 21-year-old from Naperville, Ill., was killed at the concert on Friday, according to a campus-wide email.
Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics.
A member of Alpa Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, Franco was active in the Greek and MEC communities on campus. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program and was currently working an engineering co-op program in Mason.
Patino was one of eight people who died at the concert when a large crowd began pushing toward the front of the stage. Dozens more were injured.
Information on a campus memorial service and funeral arrangements for Franco are pending.
UD also is mourning the death of another student who died this week in a separate incident.
Parker Spindle, 21, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died Wednesday in Grand Rapids. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences.
A visitation and celebration of life for Spindle will be held Tuesday at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, with visitation at 2 p.m. and the celebration of life at 4 p.m.
UD said campus ministers, the dean of students, housing and residence life and counseling staff are available.
