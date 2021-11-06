springfield-news-sun logo
X

UD student killed at Astroworld music festival in Houston

ajc.com

Local News
By John Boyle
6 minutes ago

A University of Dayton student was one of the eight people killed while attending the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas,

Franco Patino, a 21-year-old from Naperville, Ill., was killed at the concert on Friday, according to a campus-wide email.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics.

ExploreEight dead, many injured as music festival in Texas

A member of Alpa Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, Franco was active in the Greek and MEC communities on campus. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program and was currently working an engineering co-op program in Mason.

Patino was one of eight people who died at the concert when a large crowd began pushing toward the front of the stage. Dozens more were injured.

Information on a campus memorial service and funeral arrangements for Franco are pending.

UD also is mourning the death of another student who died this week in a separate incident.

Parker Spindle, 21, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died Wednesday in Grand Rapids. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences.

A visitation and celebration of life for Spindle will be held Tuesday at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, with visitation at 2 p.m. and the celebration of life at 4 p.m.

UD said campus ministers, the dean of students, housing and residence life and counseling staff are available.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
2
End of daylight savings brings potential for negative side effects
3
Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this...
4
COVID-19 cases show signs of plateau as Ohio begins distributing...
5
Where can kids get the COVID vaccine in the Dayton-Springfield region?

About the Author

John Boyle
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top