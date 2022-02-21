UD band to march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland

The Pride of Dayton Marching Band was invited to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
“This is an honor that is reserved for a select few bands and an opportunity for our students to shine on the world stage,” director Kenneth Will said in a release from the University of Dayton.
The show band was chosen to be part of the Dublin parade last year through a competitive process. However, it had to be rescheduled to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the university.
Pride of Dayton Marching Band’s song selections are the UD fight song “Victory,” a medley including “Beautiful Day” by the Irish band U2, traditional Irish songs and Foo Fighters song “Learn to Fly,” the release said.
Imani Prophet, color guard captain and chemical engineering major, said the trip is extra special because her study abroad experience to Ireland was canceled when the pandemic hit, the release said.
“This trip is giving me a second chance to experience the Irish culture,” she said. “Not many people can say they have performed in another country such as Ireland let alone be a part of a major parade for one of their holidays. I always love when I get a chance to show my talents and hard work to people.”
People can watch the parade on RTÉ, Ireland’s national public service media. It also will stream live through on https://stpatricksfestival.ie and https://www.rte.ie websites, and on Facebook Live, according to the press release.
