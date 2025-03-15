Two hurt in highway accident near Piqua involving a pickup, semi

A pickup and a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 75 in Piqua early this morning, resulting in two people being transported to hospitals.
Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the two vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate near the northbound Ohio 119 exit, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the pickup was transported by CareFlight, the Premier Health medical helicopter out of Dayton. The passenger was ejected and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Dispatch did not have information on the driver of the semi-truck.
The accident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
How do federal actions impact southwest Ohio this week? Here’s a...
2
REDACTED: Government records are the people’s records
3
How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What our...
4
Dolly’s vs. Frisch’s: How do the Big Boys measure up?
5
Feds arrest immigrant in New Lebanon, say he’s wanted in El Salvador...
About the Author