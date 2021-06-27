Two Cincinnati Reds players are finalists in 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot

Two Cincinnati Reds players are finalists for the 2021 Google Major League Baseball All-Star Ballot. Third Baseman and Rightfielder Nick Castellanos and Outfielder Jesse Winker were chosen among 20 total outfielders from the National League ballot.
Castellanos received 1,797,818 votes in the first round and Winker received 1,493,296 votes, a release from the Cincinnati Reds said.
Phase two of voting for the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot will begin on Monday at noon, a release said. The voting will last for four days and is available online or via a mobile device at MLB.com., all 30 Club sites and the MLB app, the release said.
Voting for the finalists will end on Thursday, July 1 at 2 p.m. and the winners will be announced later that day at 9 p.m.