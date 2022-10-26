springfield-news-sun logo
Trump coming to Dayton the night before the election to campaign for Vance

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump will campaign with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance near the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, according to a news release Wednesday night from the Vance campaign and Trump’s website.

The rally the day before the election will be at Wright Brothers Aero, Inc., at 3700 McCauley Dr. off North Dixie, where Trump has held fly-in rallies before.

It is described as an hours-long event, with doors opening at 3 p.m., unnamed “special guest speakers” starting at 5 p.m., and Trump scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump,” Vance said in a Wednesday evening news release. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“Even San Francisco fraud J.D. Vance knows Ohioans aren’t buying his phony act, which is why he’s spending the last few weeks of the campaign leaning on his out-of-state allies to try to drag him over the finish line,” said Jordan Fuja, press secretary for Ryan’s campaign.

Trump will campaign for 16 candidates he endorsed, including Vance, according to the news release.

Tickets to the rally can be requested through Trump’s Save America website.

