Troy’s many 2025 projects include river/park plan, start of downtown streetscape

The streetscape project has no grant money attached, with all financing to come from city general funds.

The low dam has $11.1 million in grants from many sources including from the one-time Ohio Strategic Fund, Water Reclamation, H2Ohio, US Fish & Wildlife, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Carbon Reduction and Community Development Block Grant funds.

The low dam project (part of the Troy’s Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project) has an estimated cost of $12.3 million.

Project elements would include:

Removal of the low head dam on the east edge of downtown Troy by the railroad bridge;

Installation of new shared-use recreational trails on the south bank of the Great Miami River and the west side of South Crawford Street from the river to Herrlinger Park;

New amenities and enhancements in Herrlinger Park, including new playground equipment, a 9-hole disc golf course, pickleball courts, lighting, fencing and parking improvements;

River access points for recreational paddlers.

Downtown streetscape

The streetscape/utilities project would take place on Main Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets, on Market Street between Franklin and Water streets and around the Public Square. The project will include multiple safety, structural and design upgrades to the downtown, including utility, sidewalk, curb, pavement and aesthetic improvements.

Among changes made in previous draft plans is to retain the current single lane in the Public Square traffic circle, or roundabout, according to information released earlier this month by the city. Two lanes had been proposed, with objections to that change heard in public meetings.

The project schedule also has been altered. Replacement of water, storm sewer and other utilities will take place in late 2025. The actual streetscape elements construction now will not begin before fall 2026, a year later than originally proposed.

”We listened to the downtown property owner concerns and feedback and decided to defer it by a year,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. “It’s difficult to estimate any effect on estimated project cost.”

The overall project estimate is not yet available because work continues on detailed design, he said.

Budget, and other projects

The amount set aside for capital next year is “by far” the largest amount since he joined the city in early 2007, said Titterington.

The city’s financial status remains “very stable,” he said.

Among other capital projects slated for 2025 are:

* $1.5 million to participate in a Miami County extension of the Casstown water line;

* $1.4 million to convert the chlorine process at the water plant;

* $1 million to start a four-year process of replacing water meters;

* $500,000 to update the master plans for water and sewer;

* $300,000 to convert the former residence at Riverside Cemetery to an office/welcome center and renovate the cemetery chapel.

The proposed 2025 city of Troy budget can be found at www.troyohio.gov.

