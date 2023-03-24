Toxic chemical reaction injures 3; hazmat responds to Meijer facility in Tipp City

A toilet bowl cleaner and bleach container damaged during the packing process had mixed, creating a toxic chlorine gas that injured the trio around 9:45 p.m. as they tried to clean the spill, said Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire & EMS chief.

The facility at 4200 S. County Road 25A was evacuated, and the Miami County Hazardous Material Team responded. The chemical spill was contained at 2:09 a.m. Friday, Haller said in a release.