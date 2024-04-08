Total solar eclipse: Social media reaction to once-in-lifetime event

The first total solar eclipse occured today in Ohio for the first time since 1806.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:
Well, that was, without question, the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in person. Just beyond words how incredible that was. And to witness it with my family was so very special. Cried and am darned glad I did!!! @foxweather #Eclipse— Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) April 8, 2024
We had a blast sharing the #Eclipse with fantastic visitors today! #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/06nth0Xyfw— National Museum USAF (@AFmuseum) April 8, 2024
🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔 pic.twitter.com/Z54UgO352I— University of Dayton (@univofdayton) April 8, 2024
eclipse totality from indian lake in ohio. coolest thing i’ve ever experienced! this pic is unedited & taken from my crappy old iphone, but i just had to have something so i can always remember this moment! #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/kgFkssWqbx— ava (@flava_av) April 8, 2024
Oops I did it again 🤭 #TotalSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/JXPe26qq3Q— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 8, 2024
Reds batting practice was happening during the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/ceJ3i9DOfa— Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) April 8, 2024
Progressive Field during eclipse totality pic.twitter.com/QEBo0qU9HZ— Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) April 8, 2024
Eclipse in Ohio 🌕☀️— falco (@falcoflyer11) April 8, 2024
Photos and videos don’t do justice. It’s great to see! pic.twitter.com/SCjLpfuNyd
Just watched the Eclipse in Ohio and I can absolutely say it is a surreal and amazing experience. Absolutely excited to have been able to experience it.— Shift Shaper (@ShiftShaper3326) April 8, 2024
No school, no practice, no games…instead we got to experience total solar eclipse in Dayton, Ohio. It was pretty incredible!☀️🌑 pic.twitter.com/LpV6yqGgEk— Addison Suess (@SuessAddison) April 8, 2024
🌙 Nippert at Night… in the afternoon.#Bearcats | #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/3KW1cPEAZX— Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) April 8, 2024
The total eclipse from my yard today at little after 3 in west central Ohio. Total darkness at that time, then sunlight again, amazing. 🌞 pic.twitter.com/84N2Gake24— Steve Dearth (@SteveDearth3) April 8, 2024
#eclipse #dayton #ohio pic.twitter.com/IGaQqQUlJ7— The It's Got Star Trek Podcast (@ItsGotStarTrek) April 8, 2024
I can’t even explain how unbelievable this eclipse was to witness. I’m so glad we made the drive to a sunny area!! Thanks Ohio for keeping the clouds away! pic.twitter.com/tigrh95EtV— @ryan.torbuffchester.com Bluesky (@BootsMcGavin) April 8, 2024
Solar Eclipse, GABP timelapse edition. pic.twitter.com/7f1tQheZq9— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 8, 2024
What an experience! 🌚🌝— ELDORA SPEEDWAY (@EldoraSpeedway) April 8, 2024
The Great American Solar Eclipse is in the books. The weather gave us uninterrupted viewing from start to finish, including a special fireworks show during totality. pic.twitter.com/wdfWRMByLO
