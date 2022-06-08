Suspected tornado causes major damage to Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City

“I just thought it was a big storm … heavy rains and stuff” said Meijer employee Cheryln Spealman of Dayton.

During the storm, she said the lights went on and off a few times in the facility.

“After that we heard a big boom and then a bunch of debris started blowing around,” Spealman said.

It was not until workers went outside that they noticed part of the building had collapsed.

Spealman said she does not work in the area that sustained the significant damage, but said she is thankful it appears no one was hurt.

Employees were sent home for the rest of their shift, and Spealman said she has no idea whether workers will be able to return to work Thursday.

Houses behind the warehouse also were damaged and a portion of the roof was reported blown off another Tipp City business, Repacorp Inc. on Industry Park Court.

“Everything is to the northern part of the city, is where all the damage is,” Rismiller said.

There were no reports of injuries associated with the Wednesday evening storms, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Tipp City officials were asking people to stay off the roads in the areas of damage, including County Road 25A and Kessler-Cowlesville Road near the Meijer Distribution Center.

In a Facebook posting, the city also asked people to check on neighbors and to stay safe.

A potential tornado was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Darke County near the Ohio and Indiana line.

The system continued into Miami County, through the Tipp City area, and into Clark County, where potential tornado damage is suspected north of Springfield.

The Clark County damage happened near 7 p.m., nearly two hours and more than 60 miles from the Darke County area where the storm initially was reported.

In Clark County, a tree fell onto a house on Balsam Drive, but the family residing there reportedly was uninjured.

Trees reportedly were downed in the Fox Hollow Road area, initial reports said.

Dugouts and a building at ballfields on state Route 4 near the intersection with Middle Urbana Road were damaged by the storm.

A tree fell onto the garage at a home in the 2500 block of state Route 4. Kevin Dancy hugged his friend Rob Howard after a tree crushed Howard’s garage just north of Springfield.