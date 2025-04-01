Tips to grow wealth after retirement

Personal finances and retirement are inextricably linked. Retirement planning services and advocates emphasize the significance of building a sizable nest egg for the days when professionals are no longer working, but many now also note the importance of building that nest egg after retiring.

The need to build wealth even after retiring reflects a trend that has seen people spend more time in retirement over the last half century than in the decades prior. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, men could expect to spend just under 13 years in retirement and women 16.6 years in retirement in 1970. By 2020, the expected retirement length had reached 18.6 years for men and 21.3 years for women. That means modern professionals will spend a half decade more in retirement than people did in 1970. Those extra five years require more money for living expenses, which is why it can be so important for modern professionals to consider various ways to grow their wealth even after they call it a career.