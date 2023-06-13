Tipp City man guilty of involuntary manslaughter; sold drugs to man who died

BreakingNews
TROY — A Tipp City man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the death of a Covington man.

Brant Price, 36, pleaded to the felony charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court. As part of a plea agreement, a four-year prison sentence will be recommended.

Price was charged in the death of Rodney E. Salyer, 27, of Covington. He died last Aug. 12. The charges alleged Price knowingly sold or offered to sell the drug to Salyer.

A third felony charge against Price of possession of a fentanyl-related compound was dismissed by prosecutor.

Price was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing is scheduled July 31. Price is free after posting bail.

