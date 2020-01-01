THROWBACK: The 1982 Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve ball drop was one for the ages

A highlight of the celebration was a tall, dark and mustached man dressed as Baby New Year.

Wearing a Happy New Year crown on his head, a 1983 sash across his chest and a diaper pinned around his waist, the giant baby was cheered as he stood above the crowd.

Hats and fists were raised in the air as a sparkling ball illuminated with ’83 was lowered from a tree trimming ladder truck.

Village residents who took part in the fun “hugged, kissed, shouted and laughed as they shared bubbly and good wishes,” reported the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s going to be a bumper year,” proclaimed the Baby New Year, as hundreds of balloons and confetti flew and champagne corks popped.