X

Thousands without power in Miami Valley, other areas after last night’s storms

Local News
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Thousands of residents are facing power outages after thunderstorms rolled in overnight for the Miami Valley and surrounding areas.

Approximately 4,104 customers are without power, according to the AES power outage map. Montgomery County with 841 residents has the most customers without electricity with 532, followed by Greene County with 372.

ExploreMostly sunny, hot with chance of showers, thunderstorms

The number of power customers without electricity as of 10:24 a.m. are categorized by county below, according to the Ohio Edison, AES and Duke Energy maps.

Champaign: 275

Clark (with Ohio Edison): 830

Butler (with Duke Energy): 351

Darke: 4

Greene: 372

Montgomery: 841

Preble: 161

Warren: 209

Restoration time varies by county.

In Other News
1
‘I’m going to be homeless’: Ohio Medicaid collects $87.5M from families...
2
Heightened levels of E. coli found at Caesar Creek park beach
3
When is Ohio’s sales tax holiday: Here’s what you need to know
4
Options, resources available to help avoid Medicaid taking your assets
5
Dayton’s connection to ‘Oppenheimer’ and the Manhattan Project: What...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top