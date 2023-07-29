Thousands without power in Miami Valley, other areas after last night’s storms

Thousands of residents are facing power outages after thunderstorms rolled in overnight for the Miami Valley and surrounding areas.

Approximately 4,104 customers are without power, according to the AES power outage map. Montgomery County with 841 residents has the most customers without electricity with 532, followed by Greene County with 372.

The number of power customers without electricity as of 10:24 a.m. are categorized by county below, according to the Ohio Edison, AES and Duke Energy maps.

Champaign: 275

Clark (with Ohio Edison): 830

Butler (with Duke Energy): 351

Darke: 4

Greene: 372

Montgomery: 841

Preble: 161

Warren: 209

Restoration time varies by county.