Thousands of Ohio workers are owed back pay; find out if you’re one of them

But the agency says it has been unable to locate these people, and it has created a new online tool to help Ohioans determine if they are owed money.

The Department of Labor says too much money owed to workers goes unclaimed, and after three years, the agency has to turn the funds over to the Treasury department.

Ohio workers can visit the online search tool Workers Owed Wages (WOW) to enter their information and claim any owed back wages.