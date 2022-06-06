Thousands lose power as strong storms roll through

Storms knock out power to thousands of customers, mainly in Greene County.
More than 2,500 outages were reported around 2 p.m. in Greene County, and another 1,700 in Warren County and 1,500 in Butler County.
Service to customers in Greene County was restored by 3 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Following are outages reported as of 2:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.
Warren County: 1,772
Butler County: 1,559
Montgomery County: 19
Greene County: 7
Darke County: 3
Preble County: 3
Clark County; 1
