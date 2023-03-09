Chief: Heat in deadly Dayton house fire so intense it melted firefighters’ helmets

“There were no deficiencies identified with this property,” Dickstein said.

Crews responding to the fire could see thick smoke from a mile away. When they arrived there was heavy fire coming from both floors in the back of the 7,000-square-foot two-story house.

“The firefighters that made entry finally had to pull back because their helmets were melting. That’s an incredible amount of heat,” Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said. “When we pulled up to the scene there was fire blowing out of the majority of the windows in that section of the property, so really nonsurvivable conditions. Nonetheless, crews went in to try to extinguish the fire and do a primary search and were driven back, also due in part to the collapse.”

After the first body was discovered, the Ohio Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team based in Vandalia provided two cadaver dogs that Lykins said were instrumental in helping to find some of the other bodies in the fire debris.

The fire department reported at 5:45 p.m. that a second victim was found and a third around 6:45 p.m. By 9:45 p.m., five bodies had been recovered and crews had been on the scene for 18 hours.

“Crews did an incredible job, very trying conditions,” said Lykins, who added that many of the firefighters on scene were newer recruits.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire that destroyed two houses and damaged a third.

“We may never know the cause of the fire. That said, it’s still an open and active investigation,” said Lykins said.

Those individuals who were found dead maybe should not have been inside the house, but Mims said it’s not time for blame but to determine how to prevent something like this from happening again.

Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said the Dayton Fire Department has received four calls for service, including a couple alarm calls.

Most recently, on Feb. 22 there was a call about a burglary in process but no one was found, and there was a second call was made on Feb. 24 for trespassing but no officers encountered anyone, Henderson said.

Henderson said Dayton homicide detectives are assisting fire investigators.