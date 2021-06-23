Thieves stealing passwords can get ‘keys to the kingdom’

If those passwords are used to wrest administrative control of a company’s computer network, the thieves have the “keys to the kingdom,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

“The exposure of usernames and passwords is particularly harmful because of the gateway it opens up,” she said. “Why go to the trouble of infiltrating a system and going past all of their security protocols when through things like phishing emails I can just get your username and password and log right in and walk right in the front door? The thieves, they are a crafty lot, but they also like easy.”