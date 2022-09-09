BreakingNews
Bob Bronston, Springfield and Miami U. legend and trailblazer, dies at 88
springfield-news-sun logo
X

The Pub at The Greene adds space of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
42 minutes ago

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning.

Guests are invited to pay their respects in person or add flowers and notes in memoriam, according to a release from The Pub at 39 Greene Blvd.

The British pub based in Cincinnati has two Ohio locations and six others in Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, according to its website.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum to host 75th anniversary events
2
Chips bring Biden to Ohio today: What to know about the visit
3
JOIN US: In Your Prime Speaker Series virtual event
4
COVID cases drop as hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio
5
Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top