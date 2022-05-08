The Beast roller coaster reopens today at Kings Island with adjusted first drop

The popular wooden roller coaster The Beast is set to reopen today at Kings Island amusement park in Mason.
The 43-year-old ride’s track has been reworked, with more than 2,000 feet of replacement track and a steeper first drop, according to the amusement park.
The first drop has been adjusted from 45-degrees to 53-degrees. The improvements are all part of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary.
According to Guinness World Records, The Beast remains the world’s longest wooden roller coaster.
“When you have something like that, it’s a national treasure,” said Chad Showalter, park spokesman. “You have to take care of it. And that’s what we are doing in this off-season.”
