Super Bowl Sunday no reason to drink and drive, police say

Area law enforcement will have extra patrols out for this Super Bowl weekend to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“The Cincinnati Bengals have given many Ohioans an extra reason to celebrate the Super Bowl this year,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “I encourage everyone who is cheering on the Bengals on Sunday to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”
OVI-related crashes and arrests typically spike over Super Bowl weekend, said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, traffic services unit supervisor for the Dayton Police Department.
“This is one of those times, especially this year with the Bengals being in the Super Bowl, that we are going to be out just making sure that people are being safe on the roadways,” Cairns said during a Thursday afternoon media briefing at the Public Safety Building.
“We strongly suggest and recommend to everyone if you are going to go out and enjoy the Super Bowl, have a plan for how you are going to get home,” he said. “The biggest thing is just don’t get behind that wheel if you’ve been drinking or anything else.”
There are many options, such as ridesharing and taxi services, a designated driver, calling a friend or making overnight arrangements, he said. Also, Cairns said that anyone who hosts a Super Bowl gathering should have a plan for their guests, whether it be a rideshare service or having them stay the night.
“Don’t go out drinking and driving, even if you only had a couple drinks and you think you’re fine,” Cairns said. “We will be out looking for those intoxicated drivers.”
So far this year Cairns said the city of Dayton has had six traffic fatalities, with excessive speed believed to be a common factor as well as not using proper safety restraints or child seats.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said “fans don’t let fans drive drunk” in a release about stepped up enforcement.
During last year’s Super Bowl, the patrol made 59 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday statewide. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatal crashes killing two people. Also, there were 178 injuries, in which 35 were OVI related.
