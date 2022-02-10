Super Bowl Sunday no reason to drink and drive, police say

There are many options, such as ridesharing and taxi services, a designated driver, calling a friend or making overnight arrangements, he said. Also, Cairns said that anyone who hosts a Super Bowl gathering should have a plan for their guests, whether it be a rideshare service or having them stay the night.

“Don’t go out drinking and driving, even if you only had a couple drinks and you think you’re fine,” Cairns said. “We will be out looking for those intoxicated drivers.”

So far this year Cairns said the city of Dayton has had six traffic fatalities, with excessive speed believed to be a common factor as well as not using proper safety restraints or child seats.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said “fans don’t let fans drive drunk” in a release about stepped up enforcement.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the patrol made 59 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday statewide. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatal crashes killing two people. Also, there were 178 injuries, in which 35 were OVI related.