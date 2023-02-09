X
Strong winds knock out power to more than 11,000 across region

Local News
Strong winds have knocked out power this afternoon to more than 11,000 utility customers across the region.

The majority of outages are in Butler County, which has more than 5,000 without power, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map.

A wind warning or wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. in counties across the region, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds were expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

ExploreHigh Wind Warning for most, power outages likely

There were 11,241 outages reported as of 3:10 p.m. from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison, up from 3,371 outages reported as of 2 p.m.:

Butler County: 5,019

Clark County: 568

Greene County: 10

Miami County: 238

Montgomery County: 4,719

Preble County: 45

Warren County: 642

