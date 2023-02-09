Strong winds knock out power to more than 11,000 across region

Strong winds have knocked out power this afternoon to more than 11,000 utility customers across the region.
The majority of outages are in Butler County, which has more than 5,000 without power, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map.
A wind warning or wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. in counties across the region, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds were expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
There were 11,241 outages reported as of 3:10 p.m. from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison, up from 3,371 outages reported as of 2 p.m.:
Butler County: 5,019
Clark County: 568
Greene County: 10
Miami County: 238
Montgomery County: 4,719
Preble County: 45
Warren County: 642
From the National Weather Service: A wind advisory is in effect with wind gusts up to 60mph. Strongest winds are expected between 11AM-6PM and may cause down trees and power lines. Secure outdoor items and use caution if traveling. Review our safety tips: https://t.co/3Ck2f1lrcu pic.twitter.com/ZeUfseT5R2— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) February 9, 2023
