Storms knock out power to more than 2,200

Strong storms that moved through the region Friday night knocked out power to more than 2,200 households and businesses.
More than 5,000 lost power Thursday afternoon after showers and thunderstorms rolled through.
The majority of the outages Friday night were in Warren County, which had 1,012 customers without power as of 8:50 p.m., Duke Energy reported.
Outages reported as of 8:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison include:
Warren County: 1,015
Butler County: 707
Preble County: 356
Montgomery County: 129
Miami County: 7
Clark County: >5
Champaign County: 1