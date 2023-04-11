Stinky task must be done -- but often isn’t

Many fatal disease‑causing bacteria and parasites such as salmonella, e.coli, giardia and tapeworms can be found in a dog’s excrement. A single gram contains about 23 million fecal bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these bacteria can be transferred to humans of any age.

Since 1991, dog poop has been included in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) category of “dangerous environmental pollutants.”

Like most healthy pups, Teddy, my family’s 9-year-old Lab, poops daily. Picking it up always seemed obvious, but what surprised me the most about “scooping” was that an estimated 40% of dog owners do not pick up after their dogs, not just on walks but also in their own backyards.

Poop911.com explains one result of not picking up after our dogs: “This waste accumulates over time and gets washed away during rainstorms, polluting the waterways. To put this into perspective, if 100 dogs go to the bathroom and their waste is not picked up over the course of two to three days, enough bacteria would be generated to close bodies of waters, such as bays, within a 20‑mile radius.”

Like many dog owners, I often describe Teddy as my “furry kid.” And while picking up after him can be a pain at time, National Scoop the Poop Week holds me and other pet owners accountable for cleaning up after our “kids.”

Here’s one more issue to think about. Everything I read on this subject says that scooping up our dogs’ poop quickly and properly disposing it lessens the chances of humans or animals, including other pets, being exposed to it.

Just remember to take precautions to avoid touching the poop unless you wear gloves. Pooper scoopers can be helpful, and there are a variety you can purchase.

According to thesprucepets.com, “The simplest way to dispose of your dog’s poop is picking it up with a bag and throwing it away in the trash. Sending poop to the landfill might seem bad for the environment, but this is actually a pretty great option when you balance convenience with the need to protect soil and water from contamination.”

Flushing or composting dog poop are other options, but it’s important to know your community’s laws and regulations before you use either method.

Most importantly, always wash your hands when you’re finished.

In the end, everyone will appreciate and applaud your efforts, including your pooch, other pets and the neighbors, both two- and four-footed.

CLEAN FACTS

Four types of poop bags:

1. Regular plastic bags

2. Earth‑friendly bags

3. Compostable bags

4. Flushable bags

SOURCE: Our Pets Health, online at https://ourpetshealth.com/

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Greene County with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.