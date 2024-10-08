State releasing pheasants in public hunting areas

This fall, the Division of Wildlife will release male pheasants (roosters) at 36 public hunting areas throughout Ohio. The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants for the following dates:

Saturday Oct. 19 (first youth weekend)

Saturday Oct. 26 (second youth weekend)

Friday, Nov. 1 (opening day)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Pheasants will be released in the following locations:

Delaware Wildlife Area; Kokosing Lake Wildlife Area; Urbana Wildlife Area Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area; Hancock County Wildlife Area 5; Parkersburg Wildlife Area; Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Resthaven Wildlife Area; Tiffin River Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; and Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by special permit only).

Pheasant hunters should note that pheasant hunting is open only to hunters with a controlled access permit at Urbana Wildlife Area, Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area, and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor.

Select pheasant hunting fields on Kokosing, Pickerel Creek, Parkersburg, Funk Bottoms, East Fork, Pater, and Fallsville South wildlife areas, as well as Hancock County Wildlife Area 5, require a controlled access permit on all Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15; the Wednesday before Thanksgiving; and Thanksgiving Day.