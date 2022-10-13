springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio to consider $156M in incentives for Honda EV expansion near Jeffersonville in Fayette County

Local News
By
Updated 4 minutes ago

Ohio will consider a $71.3 million tax break for Honda’s planned $4.4 billion expansion to make electric vehicles (EVs) and the batteries that power them.

To back Honda’s creation of a new joint-venture EV battery plant perhaps an hour away from Dayton, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority will consider a 1.871%, 30-year Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) at an upcoming meeting, the Ohio Department of Development said.

ExploreOHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton

The EV battery plant, to be built with LG Energy Solution, will employ an expected 2,200 workers, Honda and the state have said. Existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna are to be retooled for EV production at those sites, creating an additional 300 new jobs.

“The project qualifies as a mega project and is therefore eligible for an expanded JCTC with an estimated value of $71.3 million,” the department said in an emailed statement. “The JCTC is performance-based, and the company must fulfill its job creation and payroll commitments to receive the credit.”

Honda will also be expected to submit annual reports to the state to verify progress on these metrics, the state said.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration will also work with the General Assembly to invest $85 million in local water and transportation infrastructure upgrades to support the expansion.

For every $1 the state invests in direct cash incentives, Honda invests at least $50, a 50:1 return, according to the department.

“JobsOhio plans to provide grant assistance for the Honda projects, which will be made public after it is executed,” a JobsOhio spokesman said. “It is important to keep existing companies like Honda growing in Ohio, which will come with the retooling.”

In Other News
1
Ohio board vote on transgender student issue delayed. What comes next?
2
Should noncitizens vote? Yellow Springs sparks constitutional amendment...
3
Vaping concerns: More than 2.5 million kids reported using e-cigarettes...
4
Vanessa’s Story: Fighting breast cancer at age 25
5
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top