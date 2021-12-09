State health department to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio.
He will be joined by Ohio Academy of Family Physicians President and Premier Health System family physician Dr. Teresa Zryd, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joseph Gastaldo and Williams County Health District Medical Director and Parkview Health family physician Dr. Glen Seaman.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The public can watch live on YouTube.
In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 6,289 COVID cases, 272 hospitalizations and 26 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH. The state 4,297 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Wednesday and more than 1,000 in ICUs.
One in five patients hospitalized in Ohio and one in four in state’s ICUs have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
