State adds I-75 construction safety updates following series of crashes

The safety measures are a joint effort between ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Safety is a top priority and adding these upgrades should improve messaging and awareness in the work zone,” ODOT said in the release.

Two crashes occurred the day the contraflow lane made its debut May 7.

On May 15, a semitruck crashed near Ohio 4 in Dayton, shutting down the southbound lanes and the I-75 south ramp to Ohio 48/Main Street/Grand Avenue.

The I-75 project will now include a queue detection sensor near the Benchwood/Poe Avenue exit that will alert drivers to heavy traffic volume and congestion ahead, ODOT said. Along with the queue detection, speed limit signs for the contraflow are being installed, as well as signs reminding drivers to watch for stopped traffic in that area.

Rumble strips also will be installed in the contraflow lane in an effort to reduce speeding, ODOT said.

Updated digital work zone speed limit signs are in place to remind motorists to slow down when traveling through the work zone. OSHP will be performing air speed enforcement in this area, as well. All of these updates are scheduled to be completed this week.

The I-75 project will replace the interstate roadway for the first time since it was built in the 1950s. ODOT said the finished product will be “a smoother, safer interstate that will be able to accommodate future traffic volumes.”

The project is expected to be complete in 2027, ODOT said.